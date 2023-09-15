Princess Diana's sweater fetched one million, over ten times more than expected

A jumper belonging to Princess Diana fetched 1.1 million dollars at Sotheby's, according to the auction house's website. That is 10 times more than Sotheby's initial estimate, which expected proceeds of between 50,000 and 80,000 dollars.

A newly engaged Diana wore the jersey to Prince Charles' polo match in 1981. The sheep depicted on the jersey attracted considerable attention at the time. Indeed, the red jumper from the Warm & Wonderful brand features rows of white sheep, with one black sheep. Media had speculated that Diana was referring to her own role in the family with the jumper, in which she would feel like the black sheep.

Sotheby's itself calls the jumper on their website "one of the most iconic pieces Princess Diana ever wore".

According to platform, it is the highest price ever paid at auction for an item of Princess Diana's clothing, after her Infanta-style ball gown, which sold in January for over 604 thousand dollars. This also makes the jumper the most valuable jumper ever sold at auction.