Princess Polly parent company a.k.a. Brands records strong Q4 growth

A.k.a. Brands, the owner of a portfolio of fashion brands including Princess Polly, registered a net sales increase of 6.8 percent to 159 million dollars in the fourth quarter of 2024 with net sales in the US up 21.6 percent. The company’s net loss for the quarter narrowed to 9.4 million dollars, or 88 cents per share.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company’s net sales increased 5.2 percent to 574.7 million dollars and net loss decreased to 26 million dollars or 2.46 dollars per share. Adjusted EBITDA rose to 23.3 million dollars.

“2024 marked a pivotal year for a.k.a. Brands. We achieved 5 percent net sales growth, fueled by impressive mid-teens net sales growth in our US business, and we delivered over 150 basis points of adjusted EBITDA expansion year-over-year - all ahead of our expectations,” said Ciaran Long, chief executive officer.

Looking ahead to 2025, Long emphasized the company’s focus on expanding its customer base, enhancing omnichannel presence, increasing brand awareness, and strengthening operational and financial discipline.

Among its brands, Princess Polly expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint in 2024 with five new stores in San Diego, Scottsdale, Boston, Irvine, and San Jose. In 2025, the brand plans to open seven more US stores, bringing the total to 13 by year-end. Notably, it will open its first store in SoHo, New York City, in mid-March. Additionally, after a successful fourth-quarter pilot, Princess Polly and Petal & Pup will expand to all Nordstrom locations across the US in the first quarter of 2025.

For the full year fiscal 2025, the company expects net sales between 600 million dollars and 610 million dollars and adjusted EBITDA between 27.5 million dollars and 29.5 million dollars. The company forecasts first quarter net sales between 121 million dollars and 124 million dollars and adjusted EBITDA between 1.5 million dollars and 2 million dollars.