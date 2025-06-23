Princesse Tam Tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers file for receivership

Paris - French ready-to-wear brands Princesse Tam Tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers filed for receivership on Friday, a source close to the matter told AFP on Monday, confirming information from the specialist website Fashion Network.

These two brands, specialising in lingerie and womenswear respectively, belong to the Fast Retailing France group, a subsidiary of the Japanese giant of the same name, whose flagship brand is Uniqlo. The group had already announced in 2023 that it was considering closing 55 of its 136 stores and cutting 185 of 507 jobs for these two brands to "stem the serious difficulties encountered by the company and its subsidiaries". (AFP)

