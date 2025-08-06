Princesse tam tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers stores attract buyers

Several potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring a portion of the stores and employees of Princesse tam tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers, though none of the offers include the brands themselves. Both brands, which belong to the Japanese retail giant Fast Retailing, were recently placed in administration. The offers were initially reported by the website L'Informé and have since been verified by AFP.

The current call for tenders is limited to the sale of 26 stores, which can be purchased individually or in lots, and requires the retention of the stores' employees. This is intended to allow for the continuation of ready-to-wear retail activity under different brands. As of this summer, Fast Retailing France still had "around one hundred Princesse tam tam and Comptoir des Cotonniers stores in France and approximately 500 employees".

The Antonelle group, which specializes in womenswear, has submitted an offer to take over six stores and all 17 of their employees. This move is aimed at "continued development of its two most recently acquired brands: Kookaï and Un Jour Ailleurs". Four other candidates are competing for stores in various cities, including Saint-Tropez, Saint-Malo, and Paris.

Prior to entering administration in early July, both brands had already scaled back their operations. A safeguard plan from June 2023 had aimed to close 55 stores in France and cut 304 jobs. Despite these efforts, the brands continued to face challenges in a "market context that has not improved," as explained by a source close to the matter. For several years, mid-range brands have been struggling to compete with the rise of ultra-fast fashion and the second-hand market, which attract consumers with their low prices.