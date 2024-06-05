Printemps appoints Culinary Director ahead of debut US store opening in Spring 2025

Parisian luxury department store Printemps has named chef Gregory Gourdet as its Culinary Director of its first US store on Wall Street, in New York City.

The James Beard award winning and Top Chef finalist will be in charge of leading Printemps New York food and beverage concepts. The announcement of Gourdet appointment comes as Printemps prepares to open its first US location, designed by multi-awarded Parisian architect Laura Gonzalez, in Spring 2025.

Printemps names Gregory Gourdet Culinary Director of debut store concept in New York City

Gourdet, a native of New York City and a Culinary Institute of America graduate, began his career under renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. During his seven-year tenure, he refined his culinary skills and advanced to chef de cuisine at three of Vongerichten’s innovative restaurants.

Afterwards, Gourdet moved to Portland, Oregon, where he became a key figure in the city's culinary boom, blending global influences with local, seasonal ingredients. His celebrated restaurant, Kann, highlights the Pacific Northwest's produce through the culinary traditions of his Haitian heritage and other global inspirations.

“At Printemps, we strive to create experiences that stay with you long after you leave any of our stores. For our historic New York opening, we’re thrilled to welcome acclaimed Chef Gregory Gourdet. His culinary artistry and dedication to excellence embody the unforgettable memories we aim to create for our guests,” said Jean-Marc Bellaiche, CEO of Printemps Group, in a statement.

In his new role as Culinary Director, Gourdet will oversee five concepts ranging from a casual cafe to fine dining, with each encapsulating innovation, creativity, quality and culture. Saga Hospitality Group (SHG) has been appointed operating partner to support Printemps and Gourdet in managing all five food and beverage outlets.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the team at Printemps and contribute to this historic project,” said Gourdet in a statement on his appointment. “As a native New Yorker, this is a homecoming, and I am excited to cook once again in NYC, the city I still proudly call home.”

“The menus and stories across our five concepts will reflect a lifetime of cooking and experiences. We are committed to bringing something new to NYC through the culture, history, and healthy lifestyle our flagship restaurant and other outlets will honor. With a holistic approach to creating spaces for every type of diner, we eagerly anticipate welcoming both New Yorkers and international guests to a luxurious world of history, culture, and the best sustainable ingredients,” added Gourdet.

The appointment comes more than a year and half after Printemps announced the upcoming opening of its debut US store. The 54,365 square feet store, located in the landmark One Wall Street building, will feature a historical interior with Gonzalez' maximalist style, focusing on a Paris meets New York twist.

Printemps Group, founded in 1865 by Jules and Augustine Jaluzot, currently operates 20 department stores across France and Doha.