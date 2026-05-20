Pronovias enters administration for its sale to Cap Capital

Madrid – The pre-arranged steps for the swift acquisition of Pronovias by Cap Capital continue to be strictly followed. The leading global company in the bridal fashion sector has now been placed into administration. This is part of the “pre-pack” administration process that will conclude with its sale to the British investment group.

According to the court order issued this Tuesday, May 19, 2026, which corrects a previous ruling made the day before, Pronovias Group filed for administration on May 13, 2026. This follows reports from FashionUnited late last week. The Commercial Court No. 9 of Barcelona has been overseeing the “pre-pack” administration process requested by Pronovias' current owners, the US private equity firms Bain Capital and Clearlake. The court has now placed the company into administration with a ruling dated May 18, and a subsequent correction issued this Tuesday, May 19.

Key details from the same court order, which FashionUnited has accessed, show that a total of 17 companies linked to the bridal fashion group have been placed into administration. These companies include subsidiaries for its operations in key markets such as the US, UK and Mexico, through companies such as Catiberia Acquisition Holdco; San Patrick; Financiera Pronovias; Estudio San Patrick; Pronovias Portugal Unipessoal; San Patrick Bridal & Cocktail; Ltd Shanghai Branch; San Patrick International Limited; Pronovias UK Limited; Pronovias France; San Patrick Nederland B.V.; Pronovias USA; Pronovias Group Italia; San Patrick Brasil Moda; Pronovias Polska; San Patrick Novias de Mexico; and Pronovias Retail Mexico.

A five-day hearing period

Following its voluntary declaration of administration, the court has suspended the powers of Pronovias' directors. It has appointed professional services firm FTI Consulting as the administrator. FTI Consulting had previously been appointed by the same court as the independent firm to manage the initial phase of Pronovias' insolvency process. The court has now called on all creditors of the insolvent companies to contact FTI to communicate any outstanding claims for inclusion in the list of creditors and the subsequent recognition and classification of the debt. Creditors of Pronovias Group and its subsidiaries will have one month for this procedure, starting from the publication of the order in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

Parallel to this debt information and classification process, the court has opened a five-day hearing period. This period begins from the publication of the resolution in the Public Insolvency Register, allowing any interested party to submit objections regarding Cap Capital's offer to acquire Pronovias. It is specified that no new offers will be accepted during the hearing. The proposal was submitted through the company Nomera Expansión. This company was established in Madrid on September 20, 2024, with its main activity listed in the Mercantile Registry as the manufacture of other general-purpose machinery. With John William Sargent as its sole administrator since May 2025, it is a subsidiary of the industrial holding company Green Industry Machines & Materials, which is owned by the British investment group Cap Capital.

Thus, barring any last-minute setbacks, the British firm will pivot its investment strategies with the upcoming acquisition of Pronovias Group. Only a few details about Cap Capital's offer have been revealed so far, including its commitment to maintain up to 552 of the 600 jobs currently at the Spanish company. The offer succeeded against bids from other contenders during the “pre-pack” administration process. Participants reportedly included Rosa Clará, with Desigual and the US investment fund Enduring Ventures among the best-positioned.

A key step towards Pronovias' new era

Following the information reported this morning by FashionUnited, Pronovias Group has issued a statement. It highlights the administration order as a “key” step for the company as it moves into its new era under the ownership of Cap Capital. Regarding the investment group's offer to acquire the business unit of Pronovias Group, the company emphasised the commitment to employment. It also reiterated that the company will continue to operate as normal until the transaction is completed.

“Pronovias Group continues to advance in the final phase of its business unit sale process,” stated the company, after the court “issued a favourable ruling on the report submitted by FTI Consulting as an independent expert, which recommended awarding the business unit of Pronovias Group to Cap Capital.” The statement continued: “Its offer represents a firm commitment to employability at the company and ensures the necessary support and investment for the future viability of the group. It also has the support of the employees, who voted overwhelmingly in favour of the process of selling to Cap Capital. During this final phase before the transaction is executed, the company will continue to operate completely normally, maintaining its commitment to the quality of its collections and offering the best service to its brides, customers, partners and distributors worldwide.” The statement concluded: “The Board wishes to thank the Court for its speed in issuing a ruling that is key to the stability and future plans of Pronovias Group.”

In summary Pronovias, a global leader in bridal fashion, has been placed into administration as part of a "pre-pack" process for its sale to the British investment group Cap Capital.

A total of 17 companies linked to the Pronovias group, including subsidiaries in key markets such as the US, UK and Mexico, have been placed into administration.

Cap Capital has committed to maintaining 552 of Pronovias' current 600 jobs, its offer having prevailed over other interested parties, reportedly including Rosa Clará, Desigual and Enduring Ventures.