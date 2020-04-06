Pronovias Group appoints managing director for North America

Pronovias Group has signed-on Maurizio Mantovani as the new Managing Director for its North American hub. Effective from end- March 2020, the company said in a statement, Mantovani started providing strategic leadership to accelerate the expansion of Pronovias Group in the US and Canada.

“It’s an honour to join Pronovias and help the group reach its next level in North America,” said Mantovani.

The company added that with more than twenty years’ experience in the luxury industry, Mantovani most recently served for Italian brands such Corneliani as CEO for the Americas and for Ermenegildo Zegna, as senior vice president of operations and outlets.

“We are so excited to welcome Maurizio to the Pronovias family. His passion and industry expertise are key to making the company a leading bridal brand in North America,” added Amandine Ohayon, CEO of the Pronovias Group.

The company further said that addition of Mantovani is a major step forward for Pronovias’ growth strategy in the region. In 2019, Pronovias Group opened five new standalone boutiques; in Miami, Houston, Austin, Boston and Philadelphia, and relocated the Pronovias New York Flagship to 45 E 58th Street. In early 2020, the company opened its second US flagship in Los Angeles, California.

Based in Barcelona, Spain, Pronovias Group is a leading global player in bridal fashion, with a portfolio of luxury bridal brands including Pronovias, St Patrick, White One, Nicole and Lady Bird. The brand is present in over 4,000 retail points and in 105 countries and there are 44 Pronovias boutiques in cities such as New York, London, Milan and Paris, among others. In July 2017, Pronovias Group was acquired by private equity fund BC Partners.

Picture:Pronovias Group