Pronovias “optimistic” about the future following challenging 2020

Pronovias is “optimistic” about the return of big weddings later this summer following what they call a “challenging year”. The Spanish bridal house is banking on a high-profile collaboration with London-born, New York-based fashion designer Georgina Chapman and her brand Marchesa to give the company a boost.

Despite the uncertainty facing brides-to-be, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has hit the bridal industry hard, Pronovias’s chief executive, Amandine Ohayon, said on a Zoom call: “On average in 2020, and depending on the regions we saw a drop in the number of weddings by 60 percent, so that was quite brutal. But at the same time, there is beauty and resilience to our industry and women are still holding onto their dream wedding.

“We’ve noticed that brides will compromise on the ceremony, how many guests, and where to get married, but one thing they are not compromising on, and the one thing that can’t be dictated by government guidelines, of course, is what dress they are going to wear.”

While the industry estimates that 60 percent of weddings didn’t go ahead in 2020, Ohayon added that Pronovias only saw three-to-five percent of orders cancelled, with the vast majority of couples rescheduling for 2021 or 2022.

Pronovias also notes that in countries such as the UK, where there is a clear roadmap out of lockdown, where the government is hoping to get back to normal by June 21, they have seen a “massive boom” in brides-to-be requesting to see dresses.

Ohayon added: “We’re seeing positive signs in our stores, with appointment levels in line with 2019, which has not been the case for the past few months, so I think we are starting to see signs of optimism from the brides.

“I think it is going to be an exciting second half for us in 2021, and 2022 will probably be another a good year for the wedding industry. If things go well and the vaccine continues to roll out.”

Pronovias unveils bridal collaboration with Marchesa and Georgina Chapman

Pronovias wasn’t resting during 2020, instead, it used the time to collaborate with Chapman and her Marchesa team on a new bridal couture collection that draws inspiration from the passion and romance of southern Spain.

Ohayon was joined by Pronovias chief creative director Alessandra Rinaudo, and Chapman, on the Zoom call to unveil the 21-piece Marchesa for Pronovias wedding dress collection they’ve co-designed that officially launches in April.

This is a collection that both Pronovias and Chapman explain stays “true to the DNA” of both brands and is clearly identifiable as Marchesa, but at a more accessible price point, with dresses starting at 1,800 pounds/ 2,000 US dollars, in line with the usual Pronovias price-point.

The collaboration came about after Chapman met Ohayon in Barcelona and she saw the opportunity to create what she calls a “unique” collection which will extend the reach of the Marchesa brand globally to a new audience of brides.

“As a child I grew up knowing this brand, and really, it speaks to me,” explained Chapman during the Zoom call. “The idea of collaborating and coming together was just so exciting and there was no question in my mind that it was, yes.”

The wedding dresses are rich in ethereal and romantic detailing, combined with Mediterranean sensuality and feature handmade 3D floral appliqués, layers of tulle, chiffon, lace and semi-transparent elements, as well as Marchesa’s famous corset silhouettes.

Chapman added: “I think the collection speaks for itself, I think there’s so much depth to this collection, so much interest and scope, which makes me excited as I feel have answered every bride, but stay within the DNA of both Marchesa and Pronovias. It’s very identifiable and very special.

“I think of the modern bride, where she’s getting married and it is so versatile - she’ll get married on the beach, in a traditional setting, or even in our Covid era over Zoom. In that moment, wherever she is in the world I wanted to make her feel special - that’s why we have more simple dresses, we have the complex dresses, and a dress you can throw in a suitcase and take to the beach.”

It is hoped that the partnership, described as long-term, will “further strengthen Pronovias’s position as a fashion-forward brand in the US and worldwide,” added Ohayon. “With Marchesa being such a renowned fashion label, this partnership will buoy our ambitious plans for international expansion, especially in North America.’’

Pronovias, based in Barcelona, Spain, has a presence in more than 100 countries, including the UK, US, France, Italy and China. It distributes bridal and cocktail dresses throughout 46 Pronovias stores and 3,800 independent points of sale.

Marchesa for Pronovias launches in April and will be available in all Pronovias stores and selected wholesalers around the world.