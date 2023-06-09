Pronovias says goodbye to its creative director

Following a series of changes in the management at the Spanish firm Pronovias, Alessandra Rinaudo, creative director of the company since September 2019, has left the Group. No details have yet been released about who will take her place.

Rinaudo's departure, which has been confirmed by a Pronovias spokesperson to FashionUnited, comes at a challenging time for this renowned company in the bridal fashion sector.

Pronovias, known worldwide for its popular bridal designs, has been announcing important transformations in its management team since the end of May, when the immediate departure of Amandine Ohayon, until then CEO of the company, was announced.

Marc Calabia, former CEO of the Springfield brand, owned by giant Tendam, had been selected to take Ohayon's position effective September 1. Until then, Clament Kwan, a consultant to the company, will lead as interim director.

Determined to grow

These drastic changes in the top management of Pronovias occured after an injection of 180 million euros last May, thanks to the financial support of Bain Capital and MV Credit.

This agreement was the result of an operation that was closed at the end of 2022, when a consortium of investors led by these two investment firms took control of the company.

The new owners are determined to restructure and expand the Pronovias Group, taking advantage of its global recognition and undisputed track record in the bridal industry.

Changes in the management team

But that's not all, as there have also been many other important appointments in the management team. María Muntaner has been selected as marketing director, while Gemma Ruiz has been appointed as product and merchandising director. These professionals join the Pronovias team with the aim of further promoting growth and innovation in the brand.

The departure of Alessandra Rinaudo is part of "this new stage" of the future of Pronovias, the company said, adding that they do not plan any more changes for now.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.ES. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.