Puig reports 3.6 billion euros in revenue for 2022

Beauty giant Puig has outlined its financial results for the year 2022, reporting an impressive 3.62 billion euros in net revenues, up 40 percent from 2021.

The group, which operates beauty for the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Jean Paul Gaultier and Dries Van Noten, also stated that its EBITDA rose 37 percent to 638 million euros, while its net income came in at 400 million euros, up 71 percent.

It noted one of its major moves for 2022 was that of its acquisition of a majority stake in Swedish luxury brand Byredo, as well as the incorporation of wellness brands Kama Ayurveda and Loto del Sur.

Its top category was fragrances and fashion, which made up 74 percent of its net revenue, while makeup made up 17 percent and skincare contributed 9 perdent.

EMEA was the group’s highest performing region, with 54 percent of the net revenue coming from this area. The Americas contributed 36 percent, while Asia was responsible for 10 percent.

In a release, Puig said this growth has put it in a strong position to achieve its goal of 4.5 billion euros in revenues in 2025.

It joins a string of beauty giants reporting positive results for the past year, including L’Oréal, which saw revenue up 13.5 percent in Q4, Coty, which raised its outlook in light of strong Q2 results, and Ulta Beauty, which surpassed 10 billion dollars in revenue for the first time in 2022.