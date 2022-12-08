Puma appoints new chief product officer

Sportswear giant Puma has announced the appointment of Maria Valdes as its new chief product officer, effective January 1, 2023.

On joining the company, Valdes will also become a member of the Board of Management.

She will join the company’s CEO Arne Freundt, CFO Hubert Hinterseher and CSO Anne-Laure Descours on the board.

Valdes currently serves as Puma’s general manager of its business unit Sportstyle, with her new role to also oversee the division as well as Motorsport, Teamsport, Running/Training, Basketball and Accessories.

Valdes will further be responsible for the creative direction of the brand and the go-to-market strategy of the company.

In a release, Arne Freundt, CEO of Puma, said on Valdes’ appointment: “As general manager of our Sportstyle business unit, Maria has demonstrated a strong product expertise, a great service attitude towards our retail partners and a deep knowledge of our target consumer.

“I am convinced that her positive energy and relentless pursuit in pushing things forward make her the ideal candidate for this new role.”

Valdes joined Puma in 2010, initially as the senior head of product line management and later becoming general manager Sportstyle in 2019.

Prior to Puma, she worked in product development and marketing for the likes of L’Oréal and Inditex.