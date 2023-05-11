Puma appoints new managing director for India business

Sportswear giant Puma has announced that its former global director of retail and e-commerce, Karthik Balagopala, will be stepping up to become the managing director of Puma India, effective August 1.

Balagopala, who has been at Puma since 2006, has held a series of increasingly managerial responsibilities at the company, previously serving in the retail operations and business development of the Indian business, the brand’s fastest growing market.

In a release, Puma said that his appointment comes in light of his knowledge and experience of the direct-to-consumer segment, which is combined with his exposure to global business and headquarter functions.

Balagopala succeeds Abhishek Ganguly, who has worked for Puma’s Indian business for 17 years, and has served as the managing director since 2014.

He is leaving the company to pursue his own venture, but will remain on until the end of August to oversee the transition.

Speaking on the appointment, Puma’s CEO Arne Freundt, said: “India is a vibrant market, where Puma has been the number one brand for many years. With the appointment of Karthik, we will write the next chapter of this very successful story.

“I would like to thank Abhishek for his energy and commitment over the past 17 years and wish him all the best for his future as an entrepreneur.”