Puma appoints new managing director for Oceania

Daniel Pustina is set to take on the role of managing director Oceania at Puma. Pustina has been working for the sporting goods company in Melbourne since the beginning of the year. He announced his promotion via the career network Linkedin on Thursday.

Pustina previously worked for Puma at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach as head of sales, Central Europe, after initially joining the company in August 2020 as head of sales for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH).

He began his career at Puma's direct competitor Adidas in 2004, where he held various positions for more than 11 years, the most recent being senior sales director. He then moved to the US sports brand Under Armour, where he first worked in Munich as regional director DACH and then in Amsterdam as senior director key accounts for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, before moving to Puma.