Puma joins the Roblox platform with immersive sports experience

Puma has revealed a new sports-based experience within Roblox, an online platform that allows users to explore a virtual world and play games.

Made in partnership with Wonder Works studio, ‘Puma and the Land of Games’ is an explorable experience where players can unlock new zones, as well as gain access to virtual Puma sportswear pieces to dress their in-game avatars.

Items utilise a new technology recently launched by Roblox, Layered Clothing , which enables users to sport virtual garments on any type of avatar.

“We’re excited to bring an engaging and fun sports experience to the Roblox community,” said Adam Petrick, Puma’s chief brand officer, in a release.

Petrick continued: “The new Layered Clothing technology allows players to express their creativity and style, enabling our brand to create greater synergies between the physical and digital world.”

Additionally, visitors to the online world can take part in immersive mini games and training activities all designed to mirror an athlete’s training lifestyle.

Puma is the latest in a string of brands joining Roblox’s metaverse, which mostly caters to younger Gen Z audiences.

Most recently, footwear brand Clarks also opened an immersive sports experience through the platform, following the footsteps of Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren which each launched a Roblox experience towards the end of 2021.