Puma launches new UK app with virtual try-on feature

Sportswear brand Puma has launched a new app in the UK complete with a virtual try-on feature that allows shoppers to see products in 3D animations.

The relaunch comes on the back of the app’s “successful” roll out in North America, which built on Puma’s continued growth strategy.

Next to the latest products and exclusive content, the virtual reality (VR) feature aims to provide shoppers with an interactive experience, while also making purchasing more efficient.

The try-on element was developed using augmented reality (AR) technology from Snap, which also just recently launched a similar feature on H&M’s e-commerce app.

Shoppers can further access Puma’s product drop calendar, where they can set reminders for various launches.

Speaking on the launch, Ian Kennedy, head of digital consumer experience global e-commerce at Puma, said in a release: “Puma is constantly innovating and looking for new and exciting experiences to bring to our customers.

“As our ever-changing world becomes more digitally driven, brands need to ensure they're keeping up.

“The Puma App is a premium platform for interactive shopping and brand immersion, and we can’t wait for our customers to start using it.”