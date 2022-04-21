Puma launches Re:suede experiment with 500 pairs of shoes

Sports giant Puma has started the experimental phase of its Re:suede project, with the distribution of 500 pairs of sneakers to Germany-based participants.

The experiment will test to see whether it is possible to make a biodegradable version of its Suede shoe style.

Participants in the group will wear the Re:suede shoe for a half a year before returning it to Puma, which will then send the worn pair to Dutch industrial composting experts Ortessa. The firm will analyse whether the shoe can biodegrade in a controlled environment.

It comes as Puma said in a release that it had received a strong interest in the project, with its global creative director, Heiko Desens, stating the brand received more requests for the experiment than it had shoes available.

Desens added: “As part of the experiment, we will also gather feedback from participants about the comfort and durability of the sneakers, which will help us design future versions of the shoe, if the experiment is successful.”

The Re:suede was made using Zeology tanned suede, biodegradable thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) and hemp fibres, which Puma said ensured better comfort for the wearer.

The project is the first to launch as part of Puma’s ‘Circular Lab’, an innovation hub dedicated to circularity programmes. It most recently announced the additional launch of a Re:jersey project, in which Puma will pilot a garment-to-garment recycling process.