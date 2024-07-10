Puma listed among “World’s Most Sustainable Companies” by Time magazine

German sportswear brand Puma has been listed in Time magazine's most recent ranking of the "World's Most Sustainable Companies." Compiled by the US news magazine and Statista, the ranking considers a company's key environmental data, its level of transparency, and evaluations from external organizations.

Scoring 73.02 out of 100 possible points, Puma is the highest-ranked company in the Apparel, Footwear, & Sporting Goods sector. "Being ranked among the most sustainable companies by such a prestigious publication is a great recognition of our Forever. Better sustainability strategy, for which we achieved important milestones last year," said Anne-Laure Descours, chief sourcing officer at Puma, in a statement. "We will take this as an incentive to work even harder and continue to reduce our environmental footprint."

The sportswear company previously set itself ten targets spanning various areas such as climate, circularity, and human rights. Reaching two of these targets ahead of its 2025 deadline, this includes eliminating plastic carrier bags from its owned and operated stores and exploring biodegradable plastic alternatives to meet its Plastics and the Oceans target. Additionally, the company fulfilled its Human Rights target by training over 220,000 factory workers on women's empowerment and comprehensively mapping human rights risks at its subcontractors and Tier 2 suppliers.

The ranking comes as Puma revealed earlier this year that it achieved its science-based CO2 reduction target seven years ahead of schedule. Following the news, the sportswear company set a new, more ambitious climate goal, aligning with scientific recommendations to keep global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees celsius.

Recently, Puma has prioritized providing renewable electricity for its primary suppliers, incorporating low-carbon materials in its products, selecting low-carbon shipping options, and investing in electric vehicles for its fleet. For its own privately-held buildings, Puma secures renewable energy tariffs and certificates and earlier this month, the sportswear brand launched a substantial PV installation at its global headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, covering 20 percent of the building's electricity needs.