Puma opens creative hub in Germany as part of brand elevation efforts

Sportswear giant Puma has opened a new creative hub at its headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, as part of wider efforts to elevate the brand and thus create sustainable growth.

Dubbed ‘Studio48’, the 500 square metre hub has been kitted out with a 3D printing facility, leather and textile sewing machines, a product testing area and photo studio, among other features. It will be primarily used by the company’s designers and creatives all year round, however, further intends to cater to the needs of external partners or serve as a space for workshops and events.

The idea of the creative hub feeds into Puma’s brand elevation strategy, through which the company is planning to strengthen its credibility by developing high performing products and furthering its ‘Sportstyle’ offering. A similar initiative had already been carried out in the US where, earlier this year, Puma opened a creative space in Los Angeles to inspire products and campaigns for the local market.

On this latest opening, Puma vice president, creative direction and innovation, Heiko Desens, said: “With the new Studio48 we are creating a significant tool to enhance the excellence of our designs and elevate the brand. While many of our products are created digitally, Studio48 will be a space for a different kind of creativity, where our designers from different departments can brainstorm together, exchange best practices, experience new materials and touch and feel the products they want to make.”