Puma Q2 profits jump 42 percent

German designer and marketer of sports footwear, apparel and accessories Puma said on Thursday its Q2 net earnings for 2018 increased to 31.1 million euros. The news was announced in a press statement. Revenues increased by 8.3 percent from the same period last year. In the first half, the company reported revenue increase of 18.3 percent currency adjusted to 2,180.3 million euros, while net earnings for the period increased to 98.5 million euros.

The company’s net profit for Q2 2018 was 31.1 million euros, up from 21.9 million euros a year earlier. Revenues increased to 1.049 million euros. The profit margin of the company increased to 3 percent compared to 2.3 percent a year ago.

Puma SE was founded in 1924 by Rudolf and Adolf Dassler and is based in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Collaborating with leading designers, Puma, for over last 65 years, has been the producer and distributor of innovative products for athletes and offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, golf and motorsports.

Offering athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, the Frankfurt-listed company has 13,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 600 stores.

