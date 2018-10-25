Puma Q3 sales increase 14 percent

German designer and marketer of sports footwear, apparel and accessories Puma said on its Q3 revenue for 2018 rose by 14 percent currency adjusted and 11 percent reported. Net earnings for the quarter rose to 77.5 million euros from 62.1 million euros in the same period last year.

The company’s sales in Q3 2018 were 1,241 million euros, up from 1,122 million euros a year earlier. For the nine month period, revenues rose sales increased 16.7 percent to 3,422 million euros, while net earning improved 31.7 percent to 176 million euros.

Puma SE was founded in 1924 by Rudolf and Adolf Dassler and is based in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Collaborating with leading designers, Puma, for over last 65 years, has been the producer and distributor of innovative products for athletes and offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as football, running and training, golf and motorsports.

Offering athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, the Frankfurt-listed company has about 13,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 600 stores.

Picture credit:Puma