Puma remains kit supplier for Manchester City

German sportswear supplier Puma SE will continue to kit out the teams of English football club Manchester City in the coming years. Both parties announced on Tuesday that the partnership, which has existed since summer 2019, has been extended "long-term". Details of the term and financial conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Herzogenaurach-based company has thus already secured its second prestigious long-term partnership in football within a short period. Just two weeks ago, the sporting goods manufacturer extended its cooperation with the top German club Borussia Dortmund until 2034.

Puma replaced the US brand Nike as Manchester City's kit supplier for the 2019/20 season. Since then, the men's team, led by head coach Pep Guardiola, has celebrated numerous successes. It has won the English Premier League several times, some national cup competitions and, in the 2022/23 season, the UEFA Champions League. The women's team and the youth teams also won several titles during this period.

Puma chief executive officer Hoeld praises "perfect stage" for the brand

Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld was pleased about the continuation of the cooperation. "The partnership between Puma and Manchester City has been a great success both on and off the pitch," he explained in a statement. "The trophies, the perfect stage for our performance products and the commercial success have been exceptional."

In addition, the partners highlighted "ground-breaking innovations" in their joint marketing campaigns. "In 2022, together with their partner Roblox, they presented a kit in the Metaverse for the first time and invited Man City fans to design a kit using AI technology," Puma explained.

The extension of the cooperation also means that Puma subsidiary Stichd will remain Manchester City's exclusive retail partner. The company operates both the club's stores and online business. The next growth steps are already planned here. "As part of this new long-term partnership, it has been agreed to continue the global expansion of the City store network, including a new flagship store as part of the ongoing development of the Etihad Campus," Puma explained.