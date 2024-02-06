Puma to dress team Egypt for Olympics

Sportswear giant Puma is set to dress the team of the Arab Republic of Egypt for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as part of an agreement with the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Egyptian Olympic Committee.

The deal will oversee the production of athletic uniforms for the athletes, coaches and staff of the team, each of which will be provided with Puma-branded apparel, footwear and accessories for the games.

In a release, Johan Kuhlo, managing director of EMEA distribution, said: “For Puma, the agreement represents a great opportunity to further invest in sports in Egypt and to strengthen our presence in the country.

“Egypt has a deeply rooted passion for sports and great economic potential. As a sports company, we are excited to invest in both."

The deal builds on Puma’s already established ties with the country, where it has held long-term partnerships with the Egyptian Football Association, the Egyptian Handball Federation and other teams and athletes.

Commenting on the news, Ashraf Sobhy, the Egyptian minister of youth and sports, said: “In Puma we have found a perfect partner who is as passionate about sports in Egypt as we are.

“Puma is already well known to Egyptians as a reliable partner for our national football and handball teams and I am proud the company will now also outfit our Olympic delegation for the upcoming games in Paris.”