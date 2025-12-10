Punt Roma exceeds 150 million in sales: reduced debt, increased equity and new openings

In a year marked by significant strategic moves for Victrix Group, the parent company of Punt Roma, the company closed 2024 by reinforcing its expansion drive. This was previously signalled mid-year with the acquisition of brand rights for the German company Gerry Weber and subsequently for Samoon.

Six months later, the accounts for the full 2024 financial year confirm the scale of this new phase. The figures, recently filed with the Mercantile Registry, were reported by the publication Modaes. Punt Roma's revenue exceeded 150 million euros in the year under review. This represents an increase of +4.04 percent compared to the 144.44 million euros recorded in 2023.

Profitability also showed solid growth during the period, with net profit increasing by +66.17 percent to 5.6 million euros. Similarly, the operating result maintained this upward trend, rising to 6.79 million euros. This represents a growth of +56.45 percent compared to 2023.

The company ended 2024 with 65.34 million euros in equity, representing an increase of +9.34 percent on the previous year. In parallel, total liabilities amounted to 44.92 million euros, although the company managed to strengthen its debt structure. In absolute terms, bank borrowings were sharply reduced to 10.61 million euros. This is a -42.43 percent decrease from the 18.43 million recorded in 2023.

At the close of 2024, the brand consolidated a retail network of over 400 points of sale. This includes 198 of its own stores, with 157 in Spain; 16 in Portugal; 24 in France; and one in Andorra. This network is complemented by approximately 250 partner points of sale across 32 countries. In the last year alone, the company added thirty new openings. This reinforces its expansion strategy and its ambition to grow its international presence.