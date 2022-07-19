PVH appoints David Savman as chief supply chain officer

PVH Corp. has appointed David Savman as executive vice president and chief supply chain officer (CSCO).

The company said in a statement that he will join PVH in late 2022 from H&M Group where he spent 19 years, most recently as head of global supply chain.

Savman succeeds Sarah Clarke, who is leaving PVH as of October 31, 2022 to pursue other interests.

Savman, the company added, will be responsible for the global supply chain and sourcing strategy for PVH’s global brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and will report to CEO Stefan Larsson.

Commenting on Savman’s appointment, Larsson said: “With David’s proven ability to simplify complexity, strong ability to create value through a demand and data driven value chain, deep experience in international markets and commitment to sustainability, he will play an important role driving our PVH+ plan forward.”

At H&M Group, Savman led all sourcing, procurement and warehouse operations and managed an organisation across over 80 countries. He previously managed key functions including supply chain, production and purchasing, and worked in several international markets across Asia and Europe.

“I am excited to be joining at this pivotal time for the company, and will be focused on pursuing opportunities to add significant value and make lasting, positive contributions to deliver on the PVH+ plan. I look forward to supporting Stefan and the entire PVH team to deliver sustainable long-term growth,” added Savman.