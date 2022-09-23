PVH appoints Sara Bland as chief strategy officer

Sara Bland will be joining PVH Corp. as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, on October 31, 2022.

The company said she will join PVH’s executive leadership team (ELT) and report to CEO Stefan Larsson.

Commenting on Bland’s appointment, Larsson said in a release: “Sara brings a rare combination of global strategy and operational excellence expertise. Having recently launched our multi year PVH+ Plan, Sara will play a critical role, working with me and the ELT, in driving our strategy forward to unlock the full potential of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger and deliver long-term sustainable growth.”

The company added that Bland joins PVH from Kontoor Brands, Inc. where she was EVP, global strategy, responsible for growth and corporate strategy, consumer insights, innovation platforms and key transformational projects, and was an integral member of the executive leadership team.

Prior to this, she spent over ten years in senior strategy roles with global consumer organizations, including GlaxoSmithKline and PepsiCo, moving from strategy and marketing to business leadership.

Bland began her career with Procter & Gamble in Canada in sales and marketing roles, before joining Booz Allen Hamilton as a consultant focused on consumer and retail strategy and operations. She received her MBA from Harvard Business School.

“PVH has a truly unique opportunity to grow two of the most iconic brands in the world across global markets and I look forward to working with the talented team there to help drive the connection between brand, strategy, transformation and growth,” added Bland.