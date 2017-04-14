PVH Corp announces licensing agreement with USA Legwear

London - PVH Corp has signed a licensing agreement with USA Legwear LLC to manufacture, sell distribute and promote women's hosiery and socks under the Warner's brand.

Two of PVH subsidiaries are to offer socks, tights, leggings, as well as sheer hosiery items from Warner's, which will launch for Spring 2018 and be sold in leading department stores and specialty stores as well as mass retailers throughout the US and Canada.

“As we seek ways to grow the Warner’s product line, we naturally came upon hosiery as a great fit with our intimate apparel offerings," said Ken Wyse, President Licensing, PVH Corp."The Warner’s brand has a leading market share position in bras and panties, and we believe that USA Legwear can leverage this positioning to develop and grow a hosiery business."

“USA Legwear has extensive knowledge and experience in this product category, and we look forward to working with them to build this business," he added. USA Legwear, which was founded in 2009, offer socks and hosiery for a number of brands such as Reebok, Blody Glove and Nautica as well as PVH's Van Heusen brand.

“We are thrilled to add the Warner’s brand to our current portfolio and expand upon our existing partnership with PVH for its Van Heusen brand," added Aaron Harari, President and CEO, USA Legwear. "Socks and hosiery are a natural extension for the Warner’s brand. We look forward to bringing the highly successful solutions oriented model to the category through innovation, while continuing to fuel the market share momentum Warner’s has enjoyed over the last several years.”