PVH Corp joins the "CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion" at workplace

Emanuel (Manny) Chirico, PVH Chairman and Chief Executive, has joined more than 350 CEOs for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. The company said, by signing onto this commitment, PVH is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and where associates feel encouraged to have open and honest dialogue. The collective of more than 350 signatories have already shared best practices, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“Fostering an inclusive workplace is not only the right thing to do, it also makes business sense. I am proud to sign this important pledge and continue our company’s journey toward creating an inclusive environment where every individual is valued,” said Chirico in a statement.

PVH added that the company is committed to investing in and supporting its associates in reaching their full potential, which is rooted in the company’s core values: individuality, partnership, passion, integrity and accountability.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion aims to cultivate a new type of ecosystem centered on collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments.

“We are so proud that we are continuing to build momentum and support for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion across companies, industries, and regions. This collaboration expands our reach and brings in unique values, actions and perspectives to continue to raise the bar for the entire business community,” added Tim Ryan, US Chairman and Senior Partner of PwC and chair of the steering committee for the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion.

Picture:Facebook/CEO Action