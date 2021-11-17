PVH Corp. to close Ethiopian manufacturing facility

PVH Corp. has announced it will close its manufacturing facility in Ethiopia. The news was reported by Business of Fashion. PVH said their reason for shutting down the facility is due to the Ethiopian government’s current conflict with forces aligned with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The manufacturing facility opened in 2018 and was built to support up to 60,000 jobs. The workforce was reportedly 90 percent female.

In 2019, the facility did face an abuse probe when it was revealed that workers were paid as little as 12 cents per hour. After the sale of its Heritage Brands portfolio, PVH was looking to transfer the facility over to a partner in Ethiopia before the conflict between the government the Tigray People’s Liberation front escalated. The facility will officially close next week, November 25.