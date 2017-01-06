PVH expects Q4 earnings at upper end of its guidance

PVH Corp has said that it currently expects its earnings per share on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 to be at least at the top end of its guidance ranges previously announced on November 30, 2016.

With over 30,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over 8 billion dollars in annual revenues, PVH owns labels such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, Izod, Arrow, Speedo, Warner's and Olga brands and market a variety of goods under these as well as other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

Picture:Tommy Hilfiger