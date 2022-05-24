PVH invests 10 million dollars in global nonprofits supporting diversity and inclusion

Fashion conglomerate PVH has announced it will be investing a total of 10 million dollars into global nonprofits over the next four years as part of its Inclusion & Diversity Commitments.

Made through its philanthropic arm, The PVH Foundation, the investments will go towards selected partner organisations that aim to increase access to opportunities in the fashion industry for individuals from underrepresented communities.

Working together with the partners, PVH will support the development of programmes for high school students and training for individuals looking for career opportunities in fashion, including those from “non-traditional” backgrounds, such as post-high school students and immigrants.

“With driving fashion forward for good at the core of everything we do, our new partnerships will help PVH make greater global impact in our communities,” said Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp, in a release.

Larsson continued: “As a company, we are committed to making a difference with inclusion and diversity, and we look forward to elevating the next generation of innovators around the world.”

The extensive list of partners includes two Asia-based nonprofits, one Australian organisation, one socio-educational institution in Brazil and three European charities, which were selected together with TommyCares partner, Fashion Minority Alliance.

An additional seven PVH partners based in North America include the likes of Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, National Urban League and Custom Collaborative.