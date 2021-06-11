PVH reveals new corporate responsibility report

PVH has published its thirteenth corporate responsibility report, detailing new targets for its Forward Fashion CR strategy.

The US-based company which owns brands including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein revealed a number of initiatives towards its commitment to transparency and accountability.

Stefan Larsson, PVH CEO said in a statement: “Through the power and passion of PVH’s people, we made notable progress across key initiatives on inclusion and diversity, environmental sustainability, human rights, and climate change. These areas of focus and our values are at the heart of everything we do.

“We will continue to build on our core strengths, connect to our consumers in ways that are meaningful to them, and remain dedicated to innovation and continuous improvement.”

The report also revealed PVH’s efforts to increase renewable energy usage by 15 percent, meaning 43 percent of the energy used in their offices is from renewable sources.

Meanwhile, the company launched its first circular business scheme through Tommy Hilfiger’s Tommy for Life program, which has already diverted more than 36 thousand kilograms of textile waste.

PVH also continues to work on eliminating single-use plastic by partnering with Fashion for Good.