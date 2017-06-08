PVH signs lincensing deal with Adjmi for Izod women's apparel

PVH Corp. has entered into a new licensing agreement with Sports Products of America (a division of Adjmi Apparel Group) under which the Adjmi division will manufacture, sell, distribute and promote women’s sportswear, golfwear and activewear, in all sizes, under PVH’s Izod brand.

“Adjmi has extensive knowledge and experience in these categories and we look forward to working with them to build this business across the United States and Canada,” said Ken Wyse, President Licensing, PVH Corp. in a statement.

The company said, products will launch in February 2018 and will be sold primarily in department stores, specialty stores, national chains, sporting goods stores and pure play online retailers throughout the United States and Canada. The initial term of the licensing agreement runs through 2020.

Mark Adjmi, CEO of Adjmi Apparel Group added, “We are truly excited to partner with PVH on Izod women’s sportswear, golfwear and activewear. This partnership will combine Adjmi Apparel Group’s decades of experience delivering high-quality and fashionable women’s apparel with the iconic Izod brand.”

Picture:Izod website