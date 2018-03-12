Q2 comparable sales rise 6.7 percent at Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC, for its second quarter of fiscal year 2018 ended January 27, 2018, reported total revenues of 1.48 billion dollars, an increase of 6.2 percent. During this period, comparable revenues increased 6.7 percent. The company reported net earnings of 372.5 million dollars compared to a net loss of 117.1 million dollars in the prior year and adjusted EBITDA, for the quarter was 154.8 million dollars compared to 126.8 million dollars in the prior year.

“I am excited about our momentum, which underscores Neiman Marcus Group is truly unique within our industry for our ability to deliver on a personalized luxury shopping experience across channels and brands,” commented Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer of the company, in a media release.

For the 26 weeks ended January 27, 2018, the company reported total revenues of 2.60 billion dollars, representing an increase of 5.2 percent and comparable revenues increased 5.6 percent. The company reported net earnings of 346.3 million dollars for the period compared to a net loss of 140.6 million dollars in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was 277.2 million dollars compared to 249.7 million dollars for the same period in the prior year.

