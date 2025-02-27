Quiksilver to relaunch womenswear under Velocity Global Brands deal

Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Quiksilver, has announced a new partnership with Velocity Global Brands which will see the relaunch of a women’s line for the snowboard and surf wear label.

Through the agreement, Velocity will lead the design, manufacturing and distribution of womenswear in the US and Canada for Quiksilver.

Products in the offering include boardshorts, dresses, swimwear, T-shirts, outerwear and denim, as well as knitwear, fleece and sweaters. Quiksilver women’s will become available in select retailers from spring 2025.

In a release, Velocity’s co-chief executive officer, Chris Laurita, said the company was “thrilled” to bring the brand’s womenswear line “back to life”.

He added: “Through this launch, we will honour Quiksilver’s rich legacy while looking ahead. We will blend surf culture with refined sophistication, bringing the best of the past and future together."

It marks an expansion of Authentic and Velocity’s relationship, with the latter already serving as the manufacturer and distributor of Lucky Brand and Geoffrey Beene, which sit within Authentic’s portfolio.

David Brooks, EVP, action and outdoor sports, lifestyle, at Authentic, said Velocity had “proven time and again its talent for translating brand vision into standout products”, thus the group was excited to work towards driving growth and meeting increased consumer demand for Quiksilver.

Authentic snapped up Quiksilver in 2023 as part of an acquisition for the entire portfolio of Boardriders, which also formerly owned Roxy, Billabong and DC Shoes.

Quiksilver had discontinued its womenswear line in 2013 after initially introducing it in 2008. To serve this segment, Boardriders had launched Roxy in 1990, a brand that only caters to women.