Quiz administrators confirm phased store closures as three locations shutter

Administrators for Quiz have confirmed further details of a phased closure plan for the company’s retail network, with all stores now expected to shutter by the end of June 2026.

Locations in Castlecourt, Leeds and Romford have already closed, while the remaining 37 sites remain in operation.

Interpath, who was appointed to oversee the process in February, said the phased programme will continue over the coming weeks, with specific timings yet to be confirmed.

In the update, Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland, said: “As we head into the May Bank Holiday weekend, we would encourage shoppers to visit their local store as we commence our final closing down sale.”

Interpath’s managing director, Geoff Jacobs, added that the team was grateful to Quiz staff “who have shown such dedication and professionalism under difficult circumstances”.

McAlinden and Jacobs were initially appointed joint administrators to Orion Retail Limited, Tarak International Limited and Zandra Systems Limited, collectively trading as Quiz Clothing, in February 2026 when the company fell into administration.

Management had cited several headwings that made for challenging trade conditions, despite stronger than anticipated sales towards the end of last year. Quiz’s stores had remained in operation until now, alongside seven concessions, which are not part of the administration process.