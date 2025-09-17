Quiz back to growth following company restructure

Scottish-based womenswear brand Quiz Clothing has bounced back to double-digit sales growth, as its new operational streamlining strategy introduced in February 2025 begins to pay off.

In a statement, Quiz reported a 14 percent increase in like-for-like store sales during July and August, while online sales during the same period grew 5 percent.

The results follow a significant restructuring from the fashion brand, where it made investments in product design, buying and merchandising, recruiting new talent and introducing fresh product categories, while also adding supply partners from closer to home territories to make the business more agile.

Quiz adds that one of its key changes has been an increase in trend-led casual styles designed to transition “smoothly from day to evening,” while also adding new silhouettes, extending sizing options and improving fabrications.

Quiz Clothing campaign Credits: Quiz Clothing

Additionally, Quiz has improved shoppability of its collections, launching same-day click and collect across its UK stores earlier this year, as well as online fulfilment from in-store, launching this season.

Sheraz Ramzan, chief executive of Quiz Clothing, said: “We are encouraged to see the results of our restructure at Quiz Clothing reflected by this uplift in sales.

"While the Quiz DNA remains rooted in occasionwear and helping our customers look and feel great through quality-first designs, we have seen an exceptional reaction to our renewed focus on casualwear, coordinated separates and transitional ranges.”