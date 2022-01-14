Quiz Christmas sales increase 20 percent

Omni-channel fashion brand Quiz reported 20 percent growth in Christmas sales to 8.8 million pounds.

The company said, sales growth in the UK stores and concessions was 64 percent to 5.2 million pounds, international sales increased 11 percent to 1.5 million pounds while online sales declined by 26 percent to 2.1 million pounds.

The company added that total group revenues in the nine months to December 31, 2021 totalled 61 million pounds, which represents an 88 percent increase on the 32.4 million pounds generated in the equivalent period in FY2020.

The company further said that the group is encouraged by the positive performance delivered during the period. The board remains confident that, in the absence of any further substantial disruption from Covid-19, this demand will support continued profitable revenue growth and deliver a full year to March 31, 2022 performance in line with expectations.