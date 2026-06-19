Quiz to shutter all remaining stores over the weekend

After an extended period of uncertainty, it appears that Quiz is finally closing its entire retail network. According to Drapers, the fashion retailer will be shutting its remaining 20 stores by the end of June 20.

The media outlet said the closures will impact Quiz’s locations in Merry Hill, Sheffield, Derby, Newtownabbey, Stirling, Portsmouth, Castleford, Leicester, Hull and Livingston, among others.

It comes as administrators at Interpath Advisory finalise their winding down process, which first launched in February. In May, a phased closure plan was then confirmed, and sought to shutter shops by June.

In a statement to Drapers, Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland and joint administrator, said: “As the Quiz stores close their doors for the final time, we would like to thank every member of staff for their commitment over the past five months.

“In exceptionally challenging circumstances, their professionalism ensured the business could continue to trade effectively. We are extremely grateful for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”