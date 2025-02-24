Qurate Retail rebrands to QVC Group to mark growth strategy

Video-driven commerce company Qurate Retail has revealed that it has changed its name to QVC Group to reflect what it says is the brand equity of its largest brand, television shopping network QVC.

The rebrand shows further support for the group’s mission to shift into a live social shopping company, a growth strategy through which it hopes to redefine the shopping experience via every screen type–from smartphones to TVs.

In light of the change, the company’s stock will start trading under the new stock symbols ‘QVCGA’, ‘QVCGB’ and ‘QVCGP’.

In a release, David Rawlinson II, president and CEO of QVC, which also owns retail brands HSN, Ballard Designs and Garnet Hill, said: “This rebranding is an important milestone in our nearly 50-year evolution as a collection of leading retail brands.

“From the beginning, we’ve been the innovators in live video shopping – first on cable TV, then on ecommerce and mobile. Now, once again, we’re reimagining our company to grow in new places by leaning into streaming and social.”

QVC utilises a variety of platforms to bring video commerce to consumers, acting via social platforms, like YouTube and TikTok; streaming apps, such as its QVC+ and HSN+ services; e-commerce sites and 15 global TV channels, available on cable/satellite TV and over-the-air TV.