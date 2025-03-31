QVC cuts 900 jobs as it pivots from TV shopping to digital platforms

QVC Group, the home shopping conglomerate behind QVC and HSN, has announced plans to cut approximately 900 jobs as part of a comprehensive reorganisation effort. This workforce reduction follows a concerning financial performance revealed in March, when the company reported a 6 per cent revenue decline for both the fourth quarter and full year 2024, alongside substantial operating losses of 1.3bn dollars in Q4 and 809m dollars for the full year.

The restructuring comes as QVC attempts to reposition itself as a "live social shopping company" with emphasis on emerging digital platforms—a strategic pivot necessitated by the continued erosion of traditional linear television viewership. This transformation includes the recent closure of its Florida headquarters, with operations now consolidated in Pennsylvania.

For decades, QVC has successfully marketed diverse merchandise categories spanning fashion, homeware, jewellery, beauty products and electronic gadgets. However, the group now faces the challenge of evolving beyond its legacy cable and satellite television channels to establish dominance across digital platforms including TikTok, Facebook, Netflix and YouTube.

The shopping landscape has fundamentally transformed since QVC's heyday, when celebrity presenters sold products through television broadcasts. Today's consumers increasingly discover merchandise through interactive, influencer-driven content, shoppable videos and social commerce experiences on platforms such as Amazon, YouTube and TikTok.

In its corporate statement, QVC outlined three strategic priorities driving this transformation: "Wherever She Shops": Distributing live shopping content across all platforms where their target consumer engages "Inspiring People and Products": Developing what the company describes as "the world's leading live social shopping content engine" that fosters human connection around product discovery "New Ways of Working": Leveraging technology and operational efficiencies to fund expansion onto emerging platforms and attract new audience segments

The reorganisation represents a critical juncture for QVC as it attempts to translate its traditional television shopping expertise into sustainable digital relevance. Whether the company can successfully navigate this transition while managing significant financial challenges remains an open question.

“As a result of this reorganization, we made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles. In the U.S., this impacts approximately 900 team members across HSN, QVC US and our Global Shared Services. For many of these individuals, today will be their last day with QVC Group. Some will continue working with us for several months, mainly to support the transition of the HSN broadcast and the St. Petersburg campus.”

QVC, which has a separate division in the UK, is also proposing several organizational changes for its international operations.