Radley reports 9 percent rise in like-for-like Christmas sales

The British handbags and accessories label Radley has posted a strong growth in Christmas like-for-like sales of 9 percent, according to The Times report. A preferred choice of celebrities such as Pippa Middleton and Paloma Faith, this is the fourth consecutive year of rise in comparable Christmas sales.

The report added that according to Justin Stead, Chief Executive of the company, growth had been achieved online and in its stores despite tough conditions on the high street. The company’s global ecommerce business grew 18 per cent on like-for-like basis and stores delivered a 6 percent increase in like-for-like sales during the period under review.

Stead further added that new store opening in the domestic as well as international markets such as Germany, Turkey, Dubai and Thailand over the last six months boosted sales growth at Radley, which was founded by Australian designer Lowell Harder in 1998 in London.

Picture:Facebook/Radley