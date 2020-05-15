Rag & Bone lays off employees

As coronavirus continues to impact the economy, here we go again with another round of layoffs and furloughs. Rag & Bone has laid off an unspecified number of employees, including both retail and corporate workers. The remaining staff has been furloughed. The layoffs have the greatest impact on U.S. employees, as the country accounts for Rag & Bone's largest footprint.

"A comprehensive assessment of all areas within the business was made to maintain the critical needs of the organization,” the company said in a statement.

Employees who were laid off and furloughed were not left out in the cold at least. They were offered severance pay and assistance with healthcare benefits. State notices in New York and California say that 220 workers have been laid off or furloughed between, but those are only the specific numbers between those two states.

California, which is a major market for Rag & Bone, has begun slowly reopening. While many retailers have begun offering curbside pickup for customers, Rag & Bone has yet to reopen in any form, further affecting their sales which took a hit from most states having a several month lockdown. The majority of Rag & Bone's 42 stores are in places that have been severely impacted by coronavirus lockdowns including New York, California, London, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

photo: via rag-bone.com