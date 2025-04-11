Rag & Bone to expand into watches under new Sequel licensing deal

Rag & Bone is set to explore a new division. As part of a new five-year licensing deal with Sequel, the New York brand will be developing a line of premium watches under the watchful eye of its parent companies, Guess and WHP Global.

Sequel, a subsidiary of Timex Group, has already been a long-term licensee partner to Guess, working with the American brand on its watch line since 1984. This latest deal therefore comes as an extension to their relationship, adding to the roster Rag & Bone, a brand Guess partially acquired back in February 2024.

Since then, both Guess and WHP have been establishing partnerships with various firms as they continue to grow Rag & Bone’s reach both globally and via product categories. Next to expansions in Germany and Australia, among other regions, the duo also established a licensing deal with Signal Brands for Rag & Bone accessories.

For watches, however, the first collection is planned to launch in autumn 2025, and will be distributed via department stores, specialty stores and Rag & Bone boutiques. Speaking on this debut line, Sequel president and chief commercial officer, Brett Gibson, said the collection would build “on the authenticity, quality and craftsmanship that define Rag & Bone, fusing its iconic aesthetic with our decades of watchmaking expertise”.