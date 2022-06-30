Raleigh Denim Workshop expands leadership team, names David Conn as CEO

Raleigh Denim Workshop has announced several new hires as founder and designer, Victor Lytvinenko’s luxury denim brand continues to expand the business.

Leading the newly appointed executive team, the company said in a release, is David Conn as chief executive officer.

In this role Conn will team up with Lytvinenko to drive business growth across all channels, as well as further develop the strategy and vision for the brand. Conn will oversee day-to-day operations of the business including merchandising, finance, production and retail, wholesale and ecommerce operations.

“Now we have an executive team in place that has been pivotal in establishing some of the world’s most recognizable denim and retail brands. I’m eager to work alongside these industry leaders to bring our shared creative vision to life and to foster the continued growth of Raleigh Denim Workshop,” said Victor Lytvinenko.

Conn, the company added, has built an impressive career in the apparel and consumer products space through his ability to build, transform and acquire brands. Prior to joining Raleigh Denim Workshop Conn served as CEO of Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) where he led a portfolio including Gaiam, Jessica Simpson and Joe’s Jeans.

“Raleigh Denim makes a superior product with an attention to detail that is second-to-none. Raleigh has a compelling story to tell, and I am excited to partner with Victor and our new team to bring it to a much broader audience as we grow this business,” added Conn.

Before joining SQBG, Conn led ThreeSixtyBrands, owner of FAO Schwarz and Sharper Image. While CEO, Conn re-introduced the iconic, experiential toy store brand through the opening of its new global flagship at Rockefeller Center. Earlier in his career Conn held the CEO position of True Religion, the global premium denim brand. During his time at VF Corporation, he led the acquisition of Rock & Republic and later served as the brand president.

Raleigh Denim Workshop expands executive management team

The company further said that Gloria Lin has assumed the role of vice president of sourcing and production. Lin will oversee and manage the product development process including procurement of fabrics and raw materials, managing the company’s in-house cut and sew operation and their relationships with third-party sourcing partners. Lin has over 20 years of experience in the retail industry, harnessed through positions at companies including Hatch NYC, Tanya Taylor, LoveShackFancy and Diane Von Furstenberg.

Additionally, Mike Quarantino joins the company as vice president merchandising/inventory planning. Quarantino holds 20 years of experience rooted in denim focused companies such as Gap, Diesel, Ralph Lauren and R13. Quarantino will oversee all merchandising, buying and inventory planning.

The position of Design Director is now helmed by Heather Harlan, who will work closely with Victor Lytvinenko, on the design for both the mens and womens collections. Harlan has worked as a womenswear designer and creative director in New York City for more than two decades with brands including Diane von Furstenberg, Rachel Rachel Roy, Tory Burch and Juicy Couture.

As general manager, Andrea Metivier will be instrumental in the continued growth of the brand through enabling key departments such as wholesale & retail, eommerce, marketing, fulfilment, customer service and human resources. Metivier brings over 10 years of experience working with brands such as Free People, Madewell and AEO.