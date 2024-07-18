Ralph Lauren addresses Indonesian trademark issues

American premium label Ralph Lauren Corporation has issued a statement addressing ongoing trademark disputes in Indonesia, clarifying that the offender is “not affiliated to the company in any way”.

Its remarks come in reference to ongoing disputes between PT Manggala Putra Perkasa, which is operating under the “confusing” name of ‘Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia’, and other parties in Indonesia.

The company confirmed that these disputes did not involve Ralph Lauren itself, and that it “currently does not directly operate any stores in Indonesia, nor has it authorised or entered into an agreement with any partner or distributor” to operate branded stores under its name.

Ralph Lauren noted that it has been selling its products solely through certain third-party retailers, yet it was “aware of several third parties”, including the firm in question, that had registered certain trademarks in Indonesia similar to its own.

Its statement continued: “We recognise that these trademarks and names are a source of confusion. Ralph Lauren is committed to taking every necessary measure to ensure that its copyrights, trademarks and other intellectual property rights are not violated, as part of its efforts to provide authentic products and experiences to consumers in the region.”