Ralph Lauren Corporation grows sales and profit in first half

Ralph Lauren Corporation has continued on its growth path from the first quarter, and is once again benefiting from high demand for products in Europe and China in the second quarter, according to its latest financial report.

In terms of profit developments, Ralph Lauren recorded a significant growth in the first half of the year, leading the brand to revise its expectations for the 2025 financial year upwards.

The second quarter marked a 6 percent revenue growth, amounting to 1.7 billion dollars. The growth is, as in the first quarter, led by strong performances in Europe and Asia: revenues increased by 7 percent in Europe, while in Asia revenues rose 9 percent.

The company's profitability is also improving, with net profit growing by one million to 147.9 million dollars in the second quarter.

These results completed the sum for the first half of the financial year 2025, during which time Ralph Lauren recorded a turnover of 3.2 billion dollars, a difference of more than 100 million compared to a year earlier. Net profit increased more sharply: from 279 million to 316.5 million dollars.

Looking ahead to the third quarter and the full fiscal year, Ralph Lauren expects sales growth of 3 to 4 percent in both periods.