Ralph Lauren joins Global Fashion Agenda’s Strategic Partner Group

Nonprofit organisation Global Fashion Agenda has announced the Ralph Lauren Corporation will be joining its group of Strategic Partners, with the aim of leading the fashion industry into a more sustainable future.

The corporation will be playing an active role in the development of the Global Fashion Agenda’s thought leadership platform and Fashion CEO Agenda, alongside a number of other fashion leaders from all aspects of the industry. The nonprofit, additionally responsible for the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, recognised Ralph Lauren’s current sustainable efforts, suggesting it handpicked the company to be involved in its inner circle.

The agenda aims to encourage brands to implement circular design strategies into their production, including the insertion of used garments, resold pieces and recycled post-consumer textiles toward their supply chain.

“At Ralph Lauren, we understand that creating a more sustainable and equitable world requires collective action and deep collaboration,” said Patrice Louvet, president and CEO of Ralph Lauren Corporation, in a statement. “As we focus on identifying breakthrough solutions that have the potential to be scaled across our industry, we look forward to working together with the Global Fashion Agenda and its partners to drive meaningful change.”

Effective from October 2021, the partnership supports the fashion corporation’s Design the Change initiative, part of its 2021 Global Citizenship and Sustainability Report. The strategy centres around three areas of commitment: timeless style creation, protecting the environment and championing better lives. It is also a signatory to a number of additional sustainability initiatives, including the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action and the G7 Fashion Pact.

Frederica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, said: “Ralph Lauren Corporation is devoted to improving its sustainability performance and advancing progress in the industry as a whole. I am thrilled to welcome it to our Strategic Partner group, which represents the diverse segments of the fashion industry.”

She continued: “Throughout this partnership, I am confident that we can create even more impact in our pursuit of a prosperous industry for both planet and people.”

The premium fashion corporation joins the likes of Nike, Asos, H&M Group, Kering and PVH Corp in a growing list of Strategic Partners associated with the organisation. Ralph Lauren’s Louvet will also be presenting a keynote speech at the upcoming digital edition of the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, scheduled on October 7 to 8.