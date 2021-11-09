Ralph Lauren makes number of commitments supporting COP26

Premium label Ralph Lauren has outlined a number of sustainability commitments in support of the ongoing United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), while also applauding the continued development of the US Regenerative Cotton Fund.

The company, which oversees a variety of brand names, has joined others in agreeing to a series of commitments reflective of the COP26 efforts, as part of its Global Citizenship and Sustainability goals.

The label has signed the We Mean Business Coalition, a statement urging G-20 nations to strengthen their Nationally Determined Contributions by at least halving global emissions by 2030 and committing to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It also signed a policy statement, in line with the Textile Exchange, requesting policymakers work with the fashion industry to develop thoughtful trade policy mechanisms, dedicated to adopting eco-friendly materials.

Furthermore, the Ralph Lauren Corporation has advocated for the Clean Energy Demand Initiative, demanding clean energy procurement options in several key global markets where it operates.

Complementing its new commitments, the company has also praised the selection of the US Regenerative Cotton Fund as an Agricultural Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) Innovation Sprint Partner. This will see the initiative supported by the US and the United Arab Emirates through investments over the next five years. Ralph Lauren has also supported the fund with a five million dollar grant from its Foundation.