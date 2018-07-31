Ralph Lauren Q1 profits increase 83 percent

American maker of premium lifestyle products Ralph Lauren said on Tuesday its Q1 net profit for 2018 increased 83.2 percent. Revenues increased by 3.2 percent from the same period last year.

The company’s net profit for Q1 2018 was 109 million US dollars, up from 59.5 million US dollars a year earlier. Revenues rose to 1,390.60 million US dollars. The profit margin of the company rose to 7.8 percent compared to 4.4 percent a year ago.

Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren and is based in New York, United States. For 50 years, through family of labels such as Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren and Club Monaco among others, Ralph Lauren is globally known for its premium lifestyle products in four categories: apparel, home, accessories and fragrances.

The New York-listed company has 23,300 employees worldwide and operates more than 218 stores.

For more recent news on the business, collections and executive changes of Ralph Lauren Corporation, click here.

Picture:Ralph Lauren website