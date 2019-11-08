Ralph Lauren Q2 profits increase 7 percent

Ralph Lauren Corporation said on Thursday its Q2 net profit surged. Revenues grew by 1 percent from the same period last year.

The company's net profit for Q2 was 182 million dollars, surged from 170 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues increased to 1,706 million dollars.

For 50 years, through family of labels such as Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren and Club Monaco among others, Ralph Lauren is globally known for its premium lifestyle products in four categories: apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. The maker of premium lifestyle products is based in the United States, and is currently listed in the United States.

As of 2019, Ralph Lauren has more than 23,300 employees and operates over 200 stores.

